Plea to prevent discharge of sewage into Bay of Bengal at Rameswaram 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 26, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A public interest litigation petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking a direction to the State to prevent the dumping of untreated sewage, waste, garbage and effluents into the Bay of Bengal at Rameswaram.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by P. Markandan of Ramanathapuram district who sought a direction to the authorities to prevent environmental degradation of Rameswaram.

The petitioner said that Rameswaram is treated on par with Kashi (Varanasi) by Hindus. People consider it holy to perform puja and take a dip in the sea to get rid of their sins. There are 64 theerthams in and around the Ramanathaswamy temple and Agni Theertham is the largest theetham.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the sea was getting polluted. Sewage, waste, garbage and effluents were being let into the sea. Rameswaram was facing environmental degradation because of negligence by authorities. He said that he had made a detailed representation to the authorities in this regard. But, no action was taken so far. Therefore, he filed the present petition, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app