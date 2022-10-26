Plea to prevent discharge of sewage into Bay of Bengal at Rameswaram 

A public interest litigation petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking a direction to the State to prevent the dumping of untreated sewage, waste, garbage and effluents into the Bay of Bengal at Rameswaram.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by P. Markandan of Ramanathapuram district who sought a direction to the authorities to prevent environmental degradation of Rameswaram.

The petitioner said that Rameswaram is treated on par with Kashi (Varanasi) by Hindus. People consider it holy to perform puja and take a dip in the sea to get rid of their sins. There are 64 theerthams in and around the Ramanathaswamy temple and Agni Theertham is the largest theetham.

However, the sea was getting polluted. Sewage, waste, garbage and effluents were being let into the sea. Rameswaram was facing environmental degradation because of negligence by authorities. He said that he had made a detailed representation to the authorities in this regard. But, no action was taken so far. Therefore, he filed the present petition, he said.