Plea to prevent discharge of effluents into Thamirabarani river 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 10, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the Tirunelveli district administration on a public interest litigation petition filed in 2016 complaining about the discharge of effluents and drainage water into Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli district

The petitioner, S. Thangappan of Kallidaikurichi in Ambasamudram taluk, Tirunelveli district, had filed the petition seeking direction to stop the discharge of effluents and drainage water into the Thamirabarani river at Kallidaikurichi.

He said that the Kannadiyan channel was a major watercourse under Thamirabarani irrigation system in Tirunelveli. To the south of the waterbody is a stream and the excess rainwater gets drained into it. The effluents were discharged into the stream and it was diverted to the Thamirabarani river, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner said the water from the stream would get discharged into the Thamirabarani river which was a drinking water source. Also, the water was being used for agricultural purposes, he said. Therefore, steps should be taken to prevent the discharge of effluents into the river, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought response of Tirunelveli district administration and directed the authorities to file a report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app