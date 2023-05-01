May 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to protect the Thamirabarani river and prevent cremation of dead bodies and conducting rituals at the river beds.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that permitting cremations or performance of other rituals on the river banks was entirely a decision which has to be taken by the State government.

The judges observed that the court would not interfere in such matters particularly when they relate to religious sentiments of the people. The judges observed that they could not entertain such a petition and dismissed the petition filed by S. P. Muthu Raman of Tirunelveli district.