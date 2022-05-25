Plea to preserve water channel in Thanjavur district

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered status quo to be maintained after a public interest litigation petition complained about the setting up of an electric crematorium along a water channel in Neduvasal village, Thanjavur district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and R. Vijayakumar ordered status quo. The petitioner R. Dinesh of Neduvasal village, Thanjavur district said the residents of the village were dependent on agriculture.

He said that illegal sand mining on the waterbodies in the village was rampant. Under these circumstances, the authorities were taking steps to set up an electric crematorium along the water channel in the village which flows from the Vennaru water channel.

This reduced the flow of water in the water channel and the residents were affected as a result, the petitioner said. He said that the authorities were duty bound to protect the water channel which the villagers were dependent on.

He said that he had sent a representation in this regard to the authorities asking them to protect the water channel and preserve it. However, no action was taken so far, he said. Therefore, he filed the petition seeking direction to the authorities to preserve the water channel, he said.