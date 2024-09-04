GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to preserve temple tanks

Published - September 04, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Commissioner and the Collectors concerned to file a report to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to preserve temple tanks.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by J. Jeyavenkatesh of Madurai. The petitioner said that temple tanks are revered no less than the temple itself. The water is believed to cleanse all sins. In the ancient times, the temples were well maintained with beautified temple tanks.

The temple tanks have many historical and spiritual references and are protected by a code of conduct. They are places of socio-religious and cultural activities and are treated with respect as they provide service, spiritual and cultural values. While in some temples the tanks are maintained properly, in some temples they are not.

The temple’s sanctity needs to be safeguarded. The authorities have a duty to provide a clean, hygienic and natural environment for the devotees who visit the temples. They have to take steps for conservation of the temple tanks. To protect the tanks, the authorities should fence them and ensure draining of stagnant water every year before the monsoon, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities to protect the temple tanks. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till October 1.

