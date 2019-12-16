Plea to plug breach in irrigation tank near Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the immediate plugging of a breach in an irrigation tank near Kandigaiperi as it is causing untold hardship to residents, a group of people submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Monday.

They said the bund on the western side of Kandigaiperi, owing to poor maintenance, suffered a breach even as the waterbody had maximum storage level. The water flowing from the breached bund of the irrigation tank was streaming into Kandigaiperi to cause extensive damage to a few houses and a temple. The flowing water had uprooted a few electric poles.

“The water gushing out from the irrigation tank is overflowing along the streets of our village to damage the already badly laid roads. While a few houses suffered damage in the incident, the flowing water, which has created pools at several place, has become a mosquito breeding ground. Since this problem will lead to outbreak of vector-borne diseases in Kandigaiperi, the official machinery should act immediately to plug the breach and clear the stagnant water,” said S. Mahesh, one of the petitioners.

Another petitioner Kumar said the Corporation officials did not take any step to drain the water though the villagers had already informed them about the problems they were facing after the irrigation tank suffered the breach.

Release sought

Members of Communist Party of India, Social Democratic Party of India, Aathi Thamizhar Peravai, Thamizh Puligal, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) jointly submitted a petition demanding the release of ‘Nagai’ Thiruvalluvan, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody following his protest immediately after 17 persons were killed in a wall collapse at Naduvur in Melapalayam recently.

Besides releasing Mr. Thiruvalluvan, the State government should withdraw the “fake cases” foisted against him and others and give ₹ 25 lakh each as compensation to the families of the deceased.

The petitioners staged a demonstration near the main entrance of the Collectorate before submitting their petition.

Encroachment

A group of villagers from Padalaiyaarkulam near Kalakkad submitted a petition against the encroachment made by an individual in the cremation ground. The petitioners said the encroachment made by the individual in cremation ground had shrunk it into a small piece of land as a major portion was under the illegal occupation.

Hence, the revenue officials should inspect the spot and remove the encroachments, the petitioners said.