Plea to permit tourists to Courtallam falls

TENKASI

20 June 2021 20:53 IST

Stakeholders say poverty has hit them badly

Shopkeepers, hoteliers and autorickshaw drivers in Courtallam have appealed to the State government to consider permitting tourists to various tourists spots in the area.

In a joint memorandum submitted to the district administration on Sunday, they said that at a time when the government had relaxed the curfew imposed due to the pandemic, they should consider similar relaxation for tourists to visit Courtallam.

Every year, the season lasted for about five months. Stakeholders such as hoteliers, resort operators, shopkeepers and cab/auto drivers depended on tourists for their survival. Last year, curfew was imposed in March. The season at Courtallam normally began in April, touched its peak in June with tourists arrving till October. When the number of positive patients declined, the government lifted restrictions in mid-December. Following heavy rainfall and floods in the falls, officials banned entry of tourists.

Again, since March, the pandemic came as a hurdle. Now, the season had begun and the government should consider their plea and relax the restrictions. Any delay or failure to throw open Courtallam falls might result in utter poverty of the stakeholders.

The government, they said, should examine modalities and allow tourists after getting assurance to adhere to the standard operating procedure. When many shops and establishments were given permission, buses to operate with certain conditions, tourists should also be permitted to visit Courtallam in larger public interest, the memorandum stated.