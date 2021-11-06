Plea to permit heavy vehicles on new bridge across Kollidam

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the authorities in a public interest litigation petition seeking permission to allow the operation of heavy vehicles on the newly built high level bridge across Kollidam river near Grand Anicut.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response in the petition filed by V. Jeevakumar of Thanjavur district. The petitioner said that authorities had only permitted light vehicles to ply over the bridge.

He said that road users and commuters have demanded the operation of bus services on the newly constructed bridge across Kollidam river near Grand Anicut that connects Thiruvanaikovil road in Tiruchi district and Grand Anicut road in Thanjavur district.

The travel time between Kumbakonam and Tiruchi will be reduced substantially. A representation was submitted to the authorities, but no steps have been taken so far, he said.