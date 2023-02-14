ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to order HR&CE Dept. to administer temple

February 14, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to take over the administration of Singammal Temple in Karuthapuliyampatti in Melur.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri sought the department’s response to the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Krishnamoorthy of Melur, who said the temple was constructed over 50 years ago with the funds collected from local residents and all people were worshipping the deity without any discrimination. In the past few years, the temple had become popular even among the people from the neighbouring villages.

Under such circumstances, a few persons who claimed themselves to be the administrators of the temple were sharing the hundi offerings among themselves. When the local residents requested them to spend the income for the development of the temple, they allegedly threatened them with dire consequences if they interfered in the temple administration, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The petitioner also alleged that the so-called administrators were also collecting money by issuing tickets for mudi kaanikkai, pujas, etc. They had leased out temporary shops to a few persons for selling puja articles and flowers. There was no proper account for the temple income, the petitioner said.

He said he had made a representation to the HR and CE Department in this regard last year. However, no action was taken. He sought a direction to the authorities to appoint a special officer or a fit person to manage the temple administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US