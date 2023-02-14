Plea to order HR&CE Dept. to administer temple

February 14, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to take over the administration of Singammal Temple in Karuthapuliyampatti in Melur.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri sought the department’s response to the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Krishnamoorthy of Melur, who said the temple was constructed over 50 years ago with the funds collected from local residents and all people were worshipping the deity without any discrimination. In the past few years, the temple had become popular even among the people from the neighbouring villages.

Under such circumstances, a few persons who claimed themselves to be the administrators of the temple were sharing the hundi offerings among themselves. When the local residents requested them to spend the income for the development of the temple, they allegedly threatened them with dire consequences if they interfered in the temple administration, he said.

The petitioner also alleged that the so-called administrators were also collecting money by issuing tickets for mudi kaanikkai, pujas, etc. They had leased out temporary shops to a few persons for selling puja articles and flowers. There was no proper account for the temple income, the petitioner said.

He said he had made a representation to the HR and CE Department in this regard last year. However, no action was taken. He sought a direction to the authorities to appoint a special officer or a fit person to manage the temple administration.