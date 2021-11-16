Plea to operate spices park in Sivaganga

16 November 2021 22:50 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a status report from authorities on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning to grant permission to the Spices Park in Sivaganga district to start its operation.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought a response on the PIL petition filed by S. Ramesh Kumar of Karaikudi. He said though the spices park was constructed in 2013, it was not yet opened.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the facility was equipped with all infrastructure but due to lack of the permission from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, it was not functioning even after eight years.

The spices park was set up to facilitate the processing and improving the quality of spices of the region like turmeric and chilli. He said the authorities should take steps to operate the park. The court adjourned the hearing till November 30.