Plea to open the reconstructed Thoothukudi old bus stand before northeast monsoon

Appealing to District Collector K. Senthil Raj to take steps for ensuring the opening of the old bus stand which was being reconstructed under the ‘Smart City’ project, Congress functionary M. Machendran submitted a petition to the Collector on Monday during the weekly grievance redress meet.

In his petition, Mr. Machendran from Sawyerpuram said the Corporation, after commencing the reconstruction of the old bus-stand under the ‘Smart City’ programme, had shifted the bus terminus to nearby SAV School Ground, which becomes slushy even after a brief drizzle thus causing untold hardship to commuters, especially for the children, pregnant women and senior citizens. The public suffered a lot during last northeast monsoon that created a huge pool on this ground forcing the bus drivers to park the vehicles away from the submerged spot.

“The Collector should review the progress of the project and instruct the contractor concerned and the Corporation officials to expedite the ongoing work so as to ensure the opening of the bus terminus before the onset of northeast monsoon”, Mr. Machendran said.

A group of villagers from Sundarapandiapuram and Esakkiammanpuram near Srivaikundam submitted a petition seeking allocation of land for burial and cremation. They said they were burying or cremating the bodies all these years on a land opposite Mayilerum Perumal Sastha Temple on the bank of the Tamirabharani. Since the people managing the temple were opposing the burial and cremation of bodies near the place of worship, the Collector should allot a land for burying and cremating the bodies, the villagers said.

Villagers from 21 hamlets including A. Kumareddiyarpuram, Meelavittaan, Madathur, Pandaarampatti, Therkku Veerapandiapuram, Ayyanadaippu, Sorispuram, Chillaanaththam, Therkku Silukkanpatti, Vadakku Silukkanpatti, Rajavinkovil, Saminaththam, Siverpuram, Pudur Pandiapuram, Kaayaloorani and Nainarpuram submitted a petition to the Collector seeking early reopening of Sterlite Copper unit to ensure the renewed livelihood of the people from the villages surrounding the copper manufacturing unit.

“Since the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission Report, which probed the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest, has made it clear that the Sterlite Copper has no role in the firing incidents, the Tamil Nadu Government should order the reopening of the plant. Moreover, it has been proved that the copper manufacturing unit did not pollute the environment of Thoothukudi in any way. Hence, the government should reopen the copper manufacturing unit at the earliest,” the petitioner villagers said.

At the same time, the anti-Sterlite groups submitted petition seeking the release of the report submitted by Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission and stringent punishment for those who shot at the public during the anti-Sterlite agitation on May 22, 2018.

A group of villagers from Semmarikkulam near Udangudi submitted a petition seeking action against an individual who was making sustained efforts to construct a wall across a public path being used by the villagers over 30 years. Since the village panchayat president had failed to take action against this individual despite repeated appeals, the Collector should instruct the revenue officials to visit the spot and ensure the continued usage of the path by the public, they said.