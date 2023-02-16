ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to open godowns for safekeeping harvested paddy

February 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to immediately procure harvested paddy and open storage godowns for safekeeping it.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri sought the response from the authorities on the petition filed by advocate B. Stalin of Melur in Madurai district. The petitioner said that there was a good harvest of paddy at Melur. There were many Direct Purchase Centres in Madurai district. Unless procured by the DPCs and stored in godowns, the paddy harvested by the farmers would go waste, leading to losses for them. Though a representation was made to the authorities concerned, no action had been taken, he said.

