HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to open godowns for safekeeping harvested paddy

February 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to immediately procure harvested paddy and open storage godowns for safekeeping it.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri sought the response from the authorities on the petition filed by advocate B. Stalin of Melur in Madurai district. The petitioner said that there was a good harvest of paddy at Melur. There were many Direct Purchase Centres in Madurai district. Unless procured by the DPCs and stored in godowns, the paddy harvested by the farmers would go waste, leading to losses for them. Though a representation was made to the authorities concerned, no action had been taken, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.