Plea to make railway stations easily accessible for differently abled

A differently abled advocate moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the Centre, the State and Southern Railway to take necessary steps to make the railways stations in southern districts easily accessible for the differently abled and senior citizens.

Advocate K. R. Raja of Madurai in his public interest litigation petition said that steps must be taken by the authorities to upgrade/improve the infrastructure at railway stations so that they are made easily accessible for senior citizens and differently abled in accordance with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

He said that he was a frequent traveller and travelled by train for long distance journeys. But, one such journey turned out to be an unpleasant experience. He had travelled to Chennai to attend a conference. After arriving at Egmore railway station, he said that he spent close to an hour trying to get help to exit the railway station.

He could not access the lift during the rush hour and had to wait for a long time to finally get access to a wheelchair at the railway station. As a result, he was late for the conference. Also, at the Madurai railway station he faced similar issues. Both the railway stations were not easily accessible for the differently abled, he said.

When airports in the country offered adequate facilities to the differently abled and senior citizens, railway stations also should be easily accessible. Therefore steps must be taken by the authorities to improve the infrastructure to make the railway stations, train compartments, ticket booking centres and other public utilities accessible to the differently abled.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response from the Centre, the State and Southern Railway and adjourned the hearing in the case.