Plea to maintain waterbodies

Madurai

29 September 2021 21:41 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice and directed the State to file a counter affidavit on a public interest litigation petition seeking direction to remove encroachments from Athikulam and Periya Puliyankulam tanks in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response in the petition filed by J. Kanakaraj of Madurai. He said that the two waterbodies must be restored and maintained regularly.

