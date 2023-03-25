Plea to maintain, upgrade infrastructure at parks in Madurai

March 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a status report from Madurai Corporation on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure at Eco park and Rajaji park in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a response on the petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K.K. Nagar, Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to upgrade the infrastructure at the parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Eco park, located on the western side of Anna Maligai, was a home to hundreds of trees and people had frequented the place. The park has a play area for children. However, the benches, slides and swings were rusted and broken. This made it unsafe for children. The restrooms at the park were unclean and the e-toilets were not functioning. The fountain at the park was also not functioning and the water was stagnant and unclean. The park was poorly maintained, he said.

He said that the Rajaji park in Tallakulam was also badly maintained by the authorities. It is imperative to value public parks as social and ecological necessity rather than as spaces for amenities and public recreation, he said.

He said that he had made representations to the authorities urging them to take necessary steps to maintain the Eco park and the Rajaji park. However, they had not responded, he said. Therefore, he sought a direction to the authorities to necessary steps to maintain the parks, upgrade the infrastructure facilities and ensure that it is safe for the visitors.