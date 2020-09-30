Plea to maintain college playground

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the authorities in a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to maintain the playground of Periyar EVR College in Tiruchi.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam was hearing the petition filed by R. Senthil Rajan, secretary of the Old Students Association of the autonomous college. He said that social reformer Periyar had donated 9.65 acres of land and ₹3.5 lakh for starting the college and it was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister M. Bhaktavatsalam in 1965. The college excelled not only in education, but also in sports, he said.

He complained that the playground was being planned to be used for putting up a new construction to house offices, including that of the Controller of Examination. He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from doing so and to maintain the playground.

In his impleading petition, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, an alumnus of the college, sought a direction to restrain the authorities from putting up construction on the playground. The court sought a report and adjourned the case.