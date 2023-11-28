Plea to lay roads in Aditanar Nagar in Palayamkottai

November 28, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Urging the civic administration to lay roads on the four streets of Aditanar Nagar in Palayamkottai Zone, the residents submitted petition to Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Tuesday.

The petitioners, accompanied by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam members, said the residents of streets 1 to 4 of Aditanar Nagar in ward 38 of Palayamkottai Zone were waiting indefinitely for the past 22 years for permanent roads. Since there is neither a road nor drainage channel, rainwater has been stagnating on the streets for the past two weeks, leaving the residents in the lurch. People have to wade through the rainwater with which sewage water has mixed up, causing an unhygienic condition.

Moreover, streetlights should be fixed along these four streets to make this area safer after dusk, the petitioners said.

Members of Tirunelveli Junction Traders’ Association submitted a petition saying open drainage channel along Kannamman Temple Street was causing accidents every day. Hence, the Corporation should cover it properly with concrete slabs. Moreover, the badly damaged railway feeder road and road beneath Thiruvalluar 2-tier bridge should be relaid to avert accidents, they said.

President of Nellai District Pothunala Sangam Mohamed Ayub submitted a petition urging the Corporation to fill up three craters near Gandhi Statue in Tirunelveli Town and another petition seeking renovation of the Kodeeswaran Nagar park was submitted by one Subramanian.