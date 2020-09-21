Plea to lay a walkway along pond

Madurai

21 September 2020 19:09 IST

Members of Kalai Nagar Extension Residents’ Welfare Association have petitioned Madurai Corporation to lay a pathway along Kosakulam oorani so that residents can have a walk along the pond.With so sign of Anaiyur drinking water project taking off, the residents rely on the pond for rainwater harvesting so that groundwater level could be improved, said Kumaraguruparan, general secretary of the Association. The civic body recently desilted the pond and its feeder channels, following request from residents, he said.

Advertising

Advertising