Plea to keep shopping mall closed till removal of public nuisances

December 21, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought response of authorities to a petition seeking a direction to restrain Super Saravana Stores in Mattuthavani, Madurai, from continuing its business till the Collector took a call on safety aspects of the building. The petitioner said the building was still under construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K. Murali Shankar sought response of Madurai district administration to the petition filed by Human Rights activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne, who said the shopping mall should be temporarily shut down till the removal of public nuisances associated with its functioning. The case was adjourned till December 23.

Mr. Tiphagne said several institutions and facilities such as MGR and Omni bus stands, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) and various business establishments were located on Melur Road, where the mall was established. No prior information was made available to the public on whether authorities were consulted or approached for the formal orders before the building approval was granted and the final approval for the formal opening was provided. The mall attracted thousands of people every day, he said.

He said there was no information on whether Madurai Commissioner of Police was consulted to ensure adequate arrangements for managing traffic on the road leading to the mall; whether the PWD was consulted to ensure that the nearby water channel was not encroached upon; whether Fire and Rescue Services was consulted to ensure fulfilment of mandatory requirements for protection and whether a system for waste disposal was in place in the mall, he said.

The petitioner complained that there was traffic chaos along the stretch severely affecting the people. There was not a single flight of emergency stairs clearly visible and made known to visitors to the mall.

He said the parking space in the mall was opened before completion of work. Street vendors had illegally set up stalls along the road causing traffic snarls. Autorickshaws and share autos were parked along the road. Super Saravana Stores and Meenakshi Mission Hospital should be directed to allow functioning of auto stands on their premises, he said, adding the stretch between MGR Bus Stand and Meenakshi Mission Hospital should be declared a no-parking and no-hawking zone.

He said Madurai Corporation should ensure that a clear public pavement was provided on both sides of Melur Road.