Plea to issue ‘kaatunayakkan’ certificate

RAMANATHAPURAM

12 October 2020 22:55 IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Tribal Nomads Federation have appealed to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao to help their community get ‘kaatunayakkan’ certificates.

In a petition, federation founder R Maheswari said as per a 2001-directive from the apex court, the Tamil Nadu government had appointed anthropology scholars to study and submit a report on people belonging to their community in the State. As per the study, Kaatunayakan community people lived in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Tiruchi and Coimbatore districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, based on the report, community certificates were issued. But the report left out Kaatunayakan community living in parts of Ramanathapuram district. When 11 residents from Melparthibanur applied for ST certificate with revenue authorities in 2019, they were informed that the district administration had referred their case to Prof. Sumathi in Chennai. However, inquiries revealed that she had retired from service.

Hence, the Collector must make efforts to ensure that a qualified faculty member from a reputed anthropology department was appointed to look into their case and include them also so that they could get community certificate under ;Kaatunayakkan’ category.