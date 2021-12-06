Plea to issue DNT certificate

MADURAI

06 December 2021 21:57 IST

Members of Viduthalai Kalam Katchi staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday seeking denotified tribe certificate for people beloniong to Thottiya Naicker community.

Speaking at the agitation, district coordinator T. Muthu said that the Thottiya Naicker people had fought for the country’s independence. They required the support of the government and issuance of the certificates to the people living in Madurai, Theni and a few other districts would help them to come up in life.

As a recognition to the sacrifices made during the independence struggle, the government should give them the certificates as it would help them and their wards to join the mainstream in the society, they said and submitted a petition to the Collector.