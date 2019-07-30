Madurai

Plea to issue community certificates at e-sevai centres

For students’ sake: Members of Denotified Tribes Welfare Association waiting to submit a petition at the Madurai Collectoroate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of the Denotified Tribes Welfare Association approached Collector T. S. Rajasekar here on Monday seeking community certificates to 68 students belonging to denotified communities.

One of the association members, P. Thavamani Devi, said she gave a representation to A. Karthik, Secretary- BC, MBC and Minorities Welfare Department to ensure that e-sevai centres issued community certificates with the right classification. Though he issued the order on July 8, e-sevai centres were unwilling to issue certificates with ‘DNT’ classification, she said.

“Many children from our community apply for scholarships. The deadline for scholarship given by the Central government ends usually in August. In the absence of community certificate, our students studying classes 9, 10, 11, 12 and graduate courses are unable to avail the scholarship,” she said.

“Moreover, without the certificate, our graduates are ineligible to apply for jobs in railway and postal departments under the quota earmarked for us,” she said.

“The Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency must issue instructions across the State to the e-sevai personnel to issue community certificate to our students with the right classification so that we do not lose out on opportunities available to us,” Ms. Devi said.

