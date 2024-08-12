ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to install ramp, elevator in Ramanathapuram District Court Complex

Published - August 12, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State to the public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to install a ramp and an elevator in Ramanathapuram District Court Complex, for the benefit of litigants and advocates.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and K.K. Ramakrishnan sought the response from the authorities to the petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram. The petitioner said that a representation was made in this regard to the authorities. However, no steps were taken so far, he said and sought a direction to authorities to take appropriate steps to install a ramp and an elevator at the court complex. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

