GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to install ramp, elevator in Ramanathapuram District Court Complex

Published - August 12, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State to the public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to install a ramp and an elevator in Ramanathapuram District Court Complex, for the benefit of litigants and advocates.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and K.K. Ramakrishnan sought the response from the authorities to the petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram. The petitioner said that a representation was made in this regard to the authorities. However, no steps were taken so far, he said and sought a direction to authorities to take appropriate steps to install a ramp and an elevator at the court complex. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.