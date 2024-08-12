Plea to install ramp, elevator in Ramanathapuram District Court Complex

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State to the public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to install a ramp and an elevator in Ramanathapuram District Court Complex, for the benefit of litigants and advocates.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and K.K. Ramakrishnan sought the response from the authorities to the petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram. The petitioner said that a representation was made in this regard to the authorities. However, no steps were taken so far, he said and sought a direction to authorities to take appropriate steps to install a ramp and an elevator at the court complex. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.