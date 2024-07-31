Plea to install medical equipment at GRH Tower Block disposed of

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to install the remaining 265 life-saving equipment in the Tower Block of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and ensure their proper functioning.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan took into account the submission made by the authorities that most of the medical equipment had already been shifted to the block and after the pending civil works were completed, the remaining equipment would be shifted there.

Disposing of the petition filed by activist A. Veronica Mary of Madurai, the court observed that it hoped that the civil works would be completed at the earliest.

The petitioner said she had received information through the Right to Information Act that 2,388 medical devices and equipment were sanctioned exclusively for the Tower Block, of which only 2,123 had been put to use.

She said she had made a representation to the authorities to immediately install the remaining 265 medical equipment and ensure their proper functioning.