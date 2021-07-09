Plea to increase reservation dismissed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the State government to increase the reservation percentage for backward class Muslims from 3.5 % to 5 % in government services and educational institutions.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed the relief sought by the petitioner cannot be granted and dismissed the petition filed by A. Jalaludeen of Madurai.

The petitioner said that besides castes there may be other communities, groups, classes and denominations which may qualify as backward. In a particular State, Muslim community as a whole may be found socially backward. He said the petition was filed as the State government did not consider the representation made in this regard.