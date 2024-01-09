GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to increase relief amount from ₹ 6,000 to ₹ 10,000 for flood-affected persons

January 09, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to increase the relief amount from ₹ 6,000 to ₹ 10,000 for the flood-affected persons in the southern districts.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response from the authorities concerned to the petition filed by Ezhilan of Thoothukudi. The petitioner said that unprecedented rains lashed the southern districts of the State. Fishing and farming activities were affected.

He said that the State announced a relief amount of ₹ 6,000 to the flood-affected persons. However, it was inadequate. The State should enhance the relief amount to ₹ 10,000, he said. The petitioner also sought a status report from the authorities concerned on the relief measures undertaken. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

