Plea to include all BPL families under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

April 10, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam on Monday appealed to Collector K. Senthil Raj to operate free women special buses from Kovilpatti to Muthulaapuram and to recommend to the Union Government to simplify the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to include all below poverty line families in the medical insurance scheme.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, Sangam president A. Varadharajan said the homeless, Scheduled Tribes, differently abled, landless poor and daily wage labourers were covered under the Central medical insurance scheme, leaving out below poverty line families from other sections of society. Hence, the Centre should take a relook at the scheme and extend it to the poor from all sections of society besides simplifying the scheme.

Mr. Varadharajan also appealed to the Collector to operate free women special buses from Kovilpatti to Muthulaapuram via Kadalaiyoor and Karuppur.

Workers of the VOC Port’s privatised 7 th Container Berth submitted a petition seeking commencement of wage revision talks. They said the private firm operating the 7 th Container Terminal should give at least 40% hike in wages from January 1, 2023, and give work to the unemployed labourers in some other sections during ‘lean days’.

“If these genuine demands are not met, we will start our protest from April 24,” the petitioners warned.

In their petition, residents of Anna Nagar near Kovilpatti said the management of a private kindergarten and primary school in their area had announced that they would not admit students under the Right to Education Act from the coming academic year and that the students admitted earlier under the free education scheme would have to pay the fee from this academic year. As the school management’s decision would leave the children admitted under the Right to Education Act in trouble, the Collector should ensure the admission of students under the education scheme.

“More importantly, the school management should be told to offer free education to children studying under the scheme,” the petitioners said.

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition seeking the construction of a heck-dam near Vallanaadu as it would tremendously improve the groundwater table around the area.