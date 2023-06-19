June 19, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition complaining about the poor infrastructure at the government hospital in Karambakudi in Pudukkottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the authorities on the petition filed by S. Shanmugam of Karambakudi. The petitioner is the district secretary of the Periyar Ambedkar Makkal Kalagam.

He said that the government hospital at Karambakudi was established in 1971 as a primary health centre and was upgraded to a taluk level hospital in 2015. He complained about the poor infrastructure at the hospital.

He said that the toilet facilities, drinking water facilities and other basic amenities were in a pathetic condition. There was no ambulance service at the hospital and due to the lack of permanent doctors at the hospital, the patients were being referred to government medical college hospitals for treatment, he said.

Even though facilities such as ECG, operation theatre, ultrasound scan machine, oxygen concentrators, lab equipment were available in the government hospital, they were not being properly maintained and utilised by the staff. However, there was no facility for CT scan and X-ray, he said.

Due to the poor infrastructure and inadequate staff, patients were not getting proper treatment. They were forced to undergo treatment in private hospitals. Therefore, there was a need to develop and maintain the government hospital in the interest of the public, the petitioner said. He sought a direction to the authorities to provide basic infrastructure and improve other facilities at the hospital.