Plea to improve infrastructure in Adi Dravidar welfare schools in Tiruchi

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to the public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to improve the infrastructure of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Girls and Boys Higher Secondary Schools in Kattur in Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan sought response from authorities to a petition filed by advocate S. Mohammed Yunnis Raja of Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to authorities to appoint sufficient teachers, construct new classrooms, introduce computer courses, raise the height of the compound wall at the girls school and to reconstruct the damaged compound wall at the boys school.

He sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to provide a quality study environment to the students. He said that the girls school was the only school in the area with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) laboratory. However, there was a shortage of postgraduate teachers and the school had only 18 classrooms.

A proposal was made to construct additional classrooms and the school and the district education authorities submitted a letter to higher authorities on the need for additional classrooms, appointment of teachers and raising the compound wall. However, it is yet to be considered, he said.

The boys school was lacking in basic infrastructure such as proper toilet facilities and a proper compound wall. A representation was made in this regard. However, no steps were taken. The authorities should take steps to provide a qualitative and good study environment to the students, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.