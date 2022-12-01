Plea to improve infrastructure at Ramalinga Vilasam Palace

December 01, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Ramalinga Vilasam in Ramanathapuram. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to improve infrastructure and provide basic facilities at Ramalinga Vilasam Palace in Ramanathapuram for the benefit of tourists.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice on the petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan of Tiruvadananai in Ramanathapuram district. He also sought a direction to the authorities to fill vacancies to various posts at the palace.

The petitioner said that valuable antiquities were preserved and exhibited for the benefit of scholars, researchers, and the public. However, the palace needed an overhaul as it was not being maintained properly by the authorities.

Many tourists visit the Ramalinga Vilasam Palace. Therefore, the State government and State archaeological department should provide proper facilities and ensure adequate safety measures for the public. Security guards should be posted at the palace, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to construct toilets for men, women, transgenders and the differently abled. Potable drinking water and other facilities should also be ensured to the tourists, he said.

Adequate number of security guards should be posted to safeguard the valuable paintings and the antiquities in the palace. Steps should also be taken to fill vacancies in various other posts, he said. The court sought response from the State and adjourned the hearing.

