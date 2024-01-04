GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to implement resolution passed to construct small bridge over water channel

January 04, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Sivaganga district administration to submit a status report on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to implement a resolution passed by Kaliyandur Nainarpettai panchayat to construct a small bridge over a water channel for the benefit of the villagers.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the authorities to file a report on the petition filed by K. Sivalingam of Kaliyandur near Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district. The petitioner said the village residents were finding it difficult to cross the water channel, particularly during the rains.

He complained that drainage water flowed into the water channel and there was a thick growth of thorny bushes. Hence, the panchayat had passed a resolution approving the construction of a small bridge and a pathway for the residents to cross the channel as per the request of the people.

The petitioner said though the resolution was passed and repeated reminders were sent to the authorities concerned, no action was taken to implement it.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.