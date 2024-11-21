Plea to implement G.O. on building height limitation around Meenakshi temple dismissed

Taking into account that a government order issued on the height limitation for buildings around Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai had already been quashed, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition seeking the implementation of the G.O..

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2011 by S. Muthukumar of Madurai, who had said several buildings were constructed in violation of a government order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in 1997. As per the G.O., the height limitation for buildings around the temple was nine metres, he had said.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete observed that the prayer for implementation of the G.O. might not be feasible for consideration since the G.O. had already been quashed by a Single Bench of the court in 2009. The order was subsequently upheld by a Division Bench in 2010.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.