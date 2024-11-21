 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to implement G.O. on building height limitation around Meenakshi temple dismissed

Published - November 21, 2024 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account that a government order issued on the height limitation for buildings around Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai had already been quashed, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition seeking the implementation of the G.O..

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2011 by S. Muthukumar of Madurai, who had said several buildings were constructed in violation of a government order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in 1997. As per the G.O., the height limitation for buildings around the temple was nine metres, he had said.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete observed that the prayer for implementation of the G.O. might not be feasible for consideration since the G.O. had already been quashed by a Single Bench of the court in 2009. The order was subsequently upheld by a Division Bench in 2010.

Published - November 21, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.