Plea to identify beneficiaries to issue patta

A retired government employee has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to identify eligible beneficiaries to issue patta for lands in Thanakkankulam village, Thiruparankundram, in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi sought a response from the State.

The petitioner, K. Duraipandi, said that the lands were acquired under the Harijan Welfare Scheme more than 20 years ago to identify and issue house pattas to eligible members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

But, 90 % of the house sites were not occupied by the beneficiaries. The petitioner said that he sent representations seeking re-allotment of the land by identifying beneficiaries. He said that he was informed that steps would be taken in this regard.

He alleged that the authorities were wrongly identifying ineligible persons and were issuing the patta in favour of extraneous considerations. He sought a direction to the authorities to identify eligible persons for the grant of house pattas.