Plea to hold grievances redressal meet for sanitary workers

September 25, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Urging the district administration to hold special grievances redressal meet for sanitary workers once in three months, AITUC cadre submitted a petition durign the weekly grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

In the petition submitted by district president of AITUC E. Krishnaraj and general secretary P. Loganathan, they said the sanitary workers working with the municipalities and the Corporation on contract basis had not been enrolled in the social security schemes like Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employe coees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESI) schemes even as they were being forced to work for extended hours in addition to the mandatory working hours.

Since these contract labourers, working in nauseating working conditions, did not have social security, they should be given an opportunity to air their genuine grievances for which a meeting should be conducted once in three months with the Collector chairing the meeting, they said.

75-year-old Indra of Thaalamuthu Nagar submitted a petition seeking free green house and loan for her differently-abled son for starting a business as she was the daughter of a freedom fighter. “Since my father was a freedom fighter, then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi gave the copper inscription recognizing my father as freedom fighter as part of India’s silver jubilee Independence Day celebrations. Hence, the district administration should consider my appeal as we are living in a cramped rented house,” Mrs. Indra said.

A group of women from Pandiapuram near Kulaiyankarisal submitted a petition seeking drinking water, road, primary health centre and cremation ground for their village.

Another petition was submitted seeking action against the drivers erratically parking the trucks along harbor road which were causing accidents everyday.

