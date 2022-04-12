‘Permit taking clay to make brick’

TIRUNELVELI

The potters have appealed to the State Government to allow them to take clay from the dry irrigation tanks for making earthenware and the bricks.

In the petition submitted to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday, the petitioners said the announcement made by the Minister for Public Works Department A.V. Velu in the Legislative Assembly that the potters and the brick kiln firms would be allowed to take clay from the dry water bodies should be translated into action in the districts without further delay.

Besides allowing them for taking clay from the private patta lands after giving them identity cards, the District Collectors should be instructed to give the potters and the brick kiln workers to take the soil from the government poramboke lands.

Since the Department of Mines was demanding ‘soil analysis certificate’ from the universities for taking clay from the dry water bodies, it would leave the workers jobless for several weeks besides causing them huge expenditure. Hence, this order should be withdrawn.

Above all, hundreds of applications from the potters seeking permission for taking clay were pending with the Department of Mines for the past two years, which should be cleared without further delay to save the potters, who were unemployed for the past two years due to this undue delay in granting permission, they said.