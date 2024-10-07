Plea to give patta land to homeless people

Demanding patta land for homeless people residing in Corporation limit, hundreds of people lead by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan took out a rally from Government Rajaji Hospital and submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha here on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Venkatesan said that despite the homeless people marked as Below Poverty Line in rural areas were being provided patta lands, around 6,000 people who were found eligible for patta and living on government lands in the city limit have been denied free pattas by the government.

According to a Government Order, free pattas were not be given to homeless eligible people residing in the corporation limit, he added. Questioning whether it was the fault of the people to live in a corporation area, he said the government which was operating for the benefit of the people should not hesitate to revisit the orders passed by it.

“Only when the order was cancelled would the thousands of homeless people in city limits in all districts get a respite from their sorry situation,” he said.

He said these people who were eligible for free pattas were residing in panchayat limit before they were merged with the corporation. “The State government should consider providing patta land to all the homeless at the earliest,” he said.