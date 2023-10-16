Plea to give festival advance of ₹5,000 to MNREGP workers

October 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking festival advance of ₹5,000 to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, the Tamil Maanila Vivasaayigal Sangam submitted a petition to District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the collectorate on Monday.

The petitioners said the MNREGP projects, which were feeding the rural poor of Thoothukudi district, had been hit hard due to sharp reduction in allocation of funds for this scheme. Consequently, the number of projects getting implemented under this programme in Thoothukudi district, which was reeling under acute drought-like situation due to successive monsoon failure, had come down drastically.

In other words, the MNREGP workers had been employed for only 42 days on an average in Thoothukudi di strict. Hence, the MNREGP workers, who were getting income through this programme, had not received their wages for the past three months. Considering this pathetic situation, the district administration should give them Rs. 5,000 each as festival advance with the festival season approaching fast, the petitioners prayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Tamil Nadu Pensioners’ Association submitted a petition seeking the restoration of old pension scheme and 10% additional pension for those who had crossed 70 years of age. The family protection fund for pensioners should be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh. The medical allowance of ₹1,000 should be given to the pensioners every month, they said.

When one Gnanamalar of Poochikaadu near Tiruchendur and her daughter staged a dharna on the collectorate premiess, they were evicted by the police. The woman, who was reportedly deserted by her husband long ago, said her repeated appeal for giving her ‘Antyodhaya Anna Yojana’ ration card had been rejected by the officials. She also complained that her appeal for scholarship for her daughter had also been rejected.

While assuring that her petition would be immediately scrutinised, the officials warned her that unnecessary protest on the collectorate premises would land her in trouble.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.