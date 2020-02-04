Plea to give compensation to family of share auto driver

Hundreds of share autorickshaw drivers from different parts of the district gathered outside the Collectorate on Monday seeking compensation for the family of an auto driver who committed suicide on January 27 after an argument with a police personnel.

Members of the Madurai District Ape Autos Association said that the driver, L. Arichandran, was slapped a fine of ₹ 2,500 over a permit issue and he entered into an altercation with the police personnel. “He allegedly committed suicide on January 28 and in his dying declaration, he had said that he was sacrificing his life so that the police may stop ill-treating auto drivers,” said advocate S. Vanchinathan, the association’s legal advisor.

The auto drivers demanded compensation for the family and a government job for his wife A. Chandra Jothi.

‘No police excesses’

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham denied any police excesses or wrong penalising in the auto driver issue. “His was one of the about 200 share-autos brought to the Armed Reserve ground for traffic rules and permit regulation violations. After counselling by traffic police personnel and fine imposed on violators, the drivers were allowed to take their vehicles,” he said.

He added that the action was taken based on complaints about rampant violation of traffic rules and rash driving by share-auto drivers.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also issued a warning to the share auto-drivers of stringent action if they violated road rules.

He appealed to the drivers not to indulge in rash driving and not to carry people over and above the permitted number of passengers.

He also pointed out that the share-auto rickshaws were involved in haphazard halting at bus stops and on middle of the road and advised them to halt their vehicles on the roadside for the passengers to board and alight from vehicles. It was mandatory that the drivers should signal to fellow road users through indicators before taking right or left turns.

The drivers should also desist from using high-decibel horns. They should compulsorily wear uniform and carry all necessary documents with them. They should not drive the vehicles under the influence of alcohol, he said.

The Commissioner cautioned that the vehicles of those drivers who violate road rules would be impounded.