Plea to fix minimum support price for fruits and vegetables

February 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to fix minimum support price (MSP) for fruits and vegetables for the benefit of farmers from the southern districts.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response from the State on the petition filed by M. Sundararaj of K. Pudur in Madurai. The petitioner said that the minimum support price should be announced for fruits and vegetables similar to that of sugarcane and paddy.

He said that the State should fix the minimum support price for agricultural products. While the State has fixed the minimum support price for sugarcane and paddy, the State is bound to fix the minimum support price for fruits and vegetables. The agriculturalists are not in a position to fix prices for their products.

The MSP is a guarantee price for the farmers’ produce from the Government. In case the market price for the commodity falls below the announced minimum price due to bumper production and glut in the market, government agencies purchase the entire quantity offered by the farmers at the announced minimum price, the petitioner said.

He said that the farmers bring their produce with a hope of getting a good price. But are disappointed by the middlemen who purchase the produce for a very meagre price which causes a great loss to the farmers. Due to inadequate transport, lack of cold storage facilities, financial and other constraints, the farmers are facing a lot of difficulties.

The petitioner said that farmers growing fruits and vegetables do not get reasonable prices for their produce. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, no steps have been taken so far. Therefore, he filed the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to fix MSP for fruits and vegetables, he said.