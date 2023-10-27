Plea to finalise insurance scheme for kharif crops for Thanjavur district

October 27, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that the meeting of the State-Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance was convened to finalise the insurance scheme for kharif crops for Thanjavur district.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and P. Dhanabal ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by V. Jeevakumar of Thanjavur district. He said that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) crop insurance scheme was aimed at supporting sustainable production in the agricultural sector by providing financial support to farmers, stabilising their income and encouraging the farmers to adopt innovative and modern agricultural practices.

For the past three years, the insurance cover of kharif crops (kuruvai) was not provided due to which the agriculturists face much hardship. In many States, the insurance cover was provided by the government as it gets financial assistance from the Centre. In the absence of such a cover in Tamil Nadu, the State was not receiving the contribution from the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the scheme, the States ought to have convened the meeting of State-level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance to take decision on notification of crops and areas, adoption of level of indemnity and to inform crop-wise scale for finance for drafting of tender documents, the petitioner said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that the meeting was convened before November 15, and to finalise the insurance scheme for kharif crops. The court adjourned the hearing by a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.