Plea to fill vacancies dismissed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the State to identify and fill up vacancies in the posts of Personal Assistant to the District Collector (Legal Matters).

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy observed that the petition could not be entertained in the form of a public interest litigation petition. The court said that the matter pertains to the policy of the State.

The court dismissed the petition filed by A. Ramesh of Pudukkottai district. The petitioner said that he was an advocate. He said that if the vacancies in the posts were filled up, it would help the district administration to avoid unnecessary litigation and reduce the burden.