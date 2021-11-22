Plea to fill vacancies in TNSTC

THOOTHUKUDI

22 November 2021 20:42 IST

Employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation affiliated to the CITU here began a State-wide two-day fast here on Monday to draw the attention of the State government to immediately fill up vacancies in the Corporation and other demands.

Presiding over the fast, CITU functionary Prince said that the Corporation had not given the super-annuation benefits to the employees for the past many years. As a result, the retired employees were facing hardships.

Advertising

Advertising

The government should drop the new pension plan and implement the medical enhancement plan for the employees. For a long time, revision of Dearness Allowance had not been effected.

Since the TNSTC’s revenues had dipped, the government should take steps to reimburse the expenditure of the corporation, including the subsidy component.

Madurai

In Madurai, members of State Express Transport Corporation Employees Union affiliated to the CITU launched the fast at on Bypass Road. State president G Senthil, who led the protest, said that the DMK government had promised to restore all the demands within 100 days of coming to power but did not do so.

The employees, who joined the Corporation after 2003, should be brought under the Old Pension scheme in line with the poll promise of the DMK.

The Corporation must release the DA arrears to retired employees which was due for over 72 months, the forum said.