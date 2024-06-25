ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to fill vacancies in health sub-centres only with village health nurses

Published - June 25, 2024 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Village health nurses stage a demonstration in front of Deputy Director of Health services office in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Village Health Nurses staged a demonstration at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai on Tuesday to highlight their demands, including filling up of vacancies in the health sub-centres only with the village health nurses.

 The protestors said the government should give up its plan to appoint interim workers in the existing village health nurses vacancies in the health sub-centres and appoint only trained village health nurses in these posts. The village health nurses should not be compelled to upload their day-to-day works besides abolishing the reports being submitted through Google sheet and Excel sheet.

 The district-level videoconferencing system should be given up, the protestors said.

State campaign secretary of Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Village Health Nurses and Public Health Department Nurses Jegatha presided over the agitation.

 In the protest organised in front of the Office of Deputy Director of Public Health in Thoothukudi outskirts, a few hundred village health nurses participated.

 Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

