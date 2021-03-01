Plea to fill vacancies in district consumer forums

An advocate has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State to fill vacant posts of presiding officers, members and other staff at the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forums.
A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice in the petition filed by advocate R.M. Arun Swaminathan of Madurai. The petitioner said that due to the vacancies, cases were simply getting adjourned. He pointed out that presiding officers of the consumer forums in the nearby districts sit once a week in the forums where there was a vacancy. The matters would get simply adjourned as the officers were unable to arrive at a decision.
The Consumer Protection Rules, 2020, states that there has to be one president and two members appointed for each district forum. Due to insufficient members, the complainants were not getting their grievances redressed, he said.
The purpose of the Consumer Protection Act is not getting accomplished. Therefore steps must be taken to fill the vacancies, he said. The judges sought a report on the steps that were initiated in this regard and adjourned the hearing till March 23.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath