Plea to fill vacancies in Circuit Bench of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Registrar of the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to fill vacancies in various posts in the Circuit Bench of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan ordered notice and adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks. The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Haja Mohideen of S.S. Colony, Madurai.

The petitioner said that the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had a Principal Bench at Chennai and Circuit Bench at Madurai. The sanctioned strength for the Commission was five, one president, two Judicial Members and two Non Judicial Members, out of which one Member must be a woman.

The Circuit Bench at Madurai has been functioning from 2012 and covers 13 districts. As of now it was functioning with one Judicial Member. However, the Judicial Member will be retiring on June 18. If necessary steps were not taken to fill the vacancies, the litigants will suffer, he said.

Cases of the year 2015 were still pending without disposal and everyday fresh cases were being filed before the Commission. To fulfil the objective of the Consumer Protection Act it is necessary to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies in the posts of Judicial and Non Judicial Members. Till then the existing Judicial Member should be permitted to continue the function of the Commission, he said.